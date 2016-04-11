April 11 Ossur Hf :
* Signed an agreement to acquire Touch Bionics Limited, a
provider of innovative upper limb prostheses and supporting
services
* Purchase price is 27.5 million British pounds ($39
million)
* Touch Bionics has over 120 employees with operations in
Scotland, Germany and United States
* Acquisition is completed as of today
* Acquisition does not affect existing share buyback program
* Synergies between operations of Össur and Touch Bionics
are expected to be achieved over next 2-3 years
