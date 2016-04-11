April 11 Ossur Hf :

* Signed an agreement to acquire Touch Bionics Limited, a provider of innovative upper limb prostheses and supporting services

* Purchase price is 27.5 million British pounds ($39 million)

* Touch Bionics has over 120 employees with operations in Scotland, Germany and United States

* Acquisition is completed as of today

* Acquisition does not affect existing share buyback program

* Synergies between operations of Össur and Touch Bionics are expected to be achieved over next 2-3 years Source text for Eikon:

