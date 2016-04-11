BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces $20 mln expansion of Innovation Incubator
* Wells Fargo expands innovation incubator with additional $20 million
April 11 Fintech Group AG :
* Guidance for 2016 confirmed: EBITDA of up to 35 million euros ($39.95 million) expected
* FY 2015 EBITDA amounted to 19 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, April 11 Most bad loans held by Italian banks do not need to be sold immediately, the governor of the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday, in a bid to quell pressure on some of the country's lenders which are saddled by non-soured credit.