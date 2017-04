April 11 Burkhalter Holding AG :

* FY 2015 EBIT was 42.3 million Swiss francs (previous year 38.7 million Swiss francs, up by 9.2 pct), group profit was 34.8 million Swiss francs (previous year 31.5 million Swiss francs, up by 10.5 pct

* FY sales came in at 509.7 million Swiss francs (previous year 519.5 million Swiss francs, down by 1.9 pct)

* Dividend of 5.25 francs per share