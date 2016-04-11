BRIEF-China Display Optoelectronics Technology's unit to buy stake in Huizhou Chuangjie Communication Technology
April 11 China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd
April 11 Antevenio SA :
* FY net income group share EUR 1.3 million ($1.48 million) vs loss of EUR 0.4 million last year
* FY net consolidated sales at Dec. 31, 2015 of EUR 23 million, up 11%
* FY level of gross margin at 57% of sales
* Says confident to continue growth in 2016, accelerating increase in profit Source text: bit.ly/1MoNZQi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd
NEW YORK/PARIS, April 11 Altice USA, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV put together by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering that seeks to raise $1 billon to $2 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.