UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* Appoints a new board of directors by electing three new members, would replace the seven current members, who have already announced that they will be stepping down when the transaction is completed
* Proposal is to elect Ulf Berg and Michael Bauer as representatives of EQT, as well as Thomas Geiser of the Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation to the new three-person Kuoni Group Board of Directors
* Ulf Berg is additionally being proposed as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.