April 11 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* Appoints a new board of directors by electing three new members, would replace the seven current members, who have already announced that they will be stepping down when the transaction is completed

* Proposal is to elect Ulf Berg and Michael Bauer as representatives of EQT, as well as Thomas Geiser of the Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation to the new three-person Kuoni Group Board of Directors

* Ulf Berg is additionally being proposed as chairman of the board