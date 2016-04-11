BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Annaly Capital Management Inc
* If merger agreement is terminated, Hatteras will pay Annaly a termination fee equal to about $45 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1N3KuP6 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toys R US says to unify Toys"R"US, Japan business with Toys"R"US business in greater China, Southeast Asia