UPDATE 1-Activist Elliott says BHP should reconsider overhaul plan
* Australian government confirms 'national interest' test (Adds investor quotes, bullet points, share price)
April 11 Promsvyazbank :
* Says opens two credit lines for Kamaz for total amount of 4.9 billion roubles ($73.15 million)
* Credit will be used for development and production of new engines and the organization's own production of heavy series bridges
* Credit lines are signed for up to 7 years Source text: bit.ly/1Sbg3ZM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.9886 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Australian government confirms 'national interest' test (Adds investor quotes, bullet points, share price)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 South Africa's main opposition party has asked the Speaker of parliament to postpone a no-confidence motion against President Jacob Zuma until the Constitutional Court rules on whether the vote can be taken through a secret ballot.