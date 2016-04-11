April 11 Greybull Capital LLP -
* Sale and purchase agreement signed with Tata Steel to
acquire Long Products Europe
* Reached a binding agreement with Tata Steel to buy Long
Products Europe (LPE) division based in Scunthorpe, North
Lincolnshire
* As part of the deal, Greybull is arranging a 400m pounds
investment and financing package for the new business
* The deal is expected to complete within eight weeks
* Transaction includes the LPE steel works in Scunthorpe,
two mills in Teesside, an engineering workshop in Workington and
a design consultancy in York along with a mill in Hayange,
France
* Search for a permanent CEO has started and an appointment
will be made in due course.
* Existing management team will stay and run the business,
implementing the plan that they have drawn up to return the
company to profitability
