April 11 Rex Energy Corp

* Rex energy says INEOS Europe AG and co enter new agreement for purchase of natural gas liquids from Appalachian Basin for offtake to Europe

* Rex Energy says INEOS has invested $2 billion bringing us shale gas to europe

* Butane supplies will start with completion of Mariner East 2 pipeline in 2017