BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
April 11 Paratek Pharmaceuticals
* Clinical data on effects of omadacycline on clostridium difficile
* Omadacycline, while extensively disrupting flora in gastrointestinal tract, has low propensity to induce C. difficile infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ