April 11 (Reuters) -
* Nomura holdings to cut jobs in Americas and Europe-WSJ, citing sources
* Nomura job cuts could happen as early as this week,unclear how many jobs will be cut- WSJ
Source (on.wsj.com/1Yp6Uep) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ