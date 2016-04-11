BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
April 11 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant board of directors issues statement on J. Michael Pearson's cooperation with Senate Committee on aging
* "board has requested Mr. Pearson's cooperation in connection with a subpoena for deposition from Senate Committee on aging"
* Board understands that Pearson is in dialogue with Senate Committee on aging regarding his deposition, discussions are ongoing
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ