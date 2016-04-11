UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
April 11 Transcanada Awarded Contract To Build Us$550 Mln Natural Gas Tula
* Villa de reyes pipeline in mexico
* Transcanada anticipates an in-service date of early 2018 for pipeline
* By 2018, will be operating six major natural gas pipeline systems in mexico representing an overall investment of about $3.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.