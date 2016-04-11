BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
April 11 Largo Resources Ltd
* Largo announces changes to management team
* Chief legal officer, John Ashburn , has resigned effective March 31, 2016
* Chief operating officer, Michael Mutchler , has left company to pursue other opportunities effective april 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ