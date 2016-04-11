BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
April 11 Capstone Turbine Corp
* Capstone secures 8MW of orders for multiple projects in Indonesia and Malaysia
* Received multiple orders totaling eight c1000 signature series microturbines for projects in Indonesia and Malaysia
* Sites are expected to be commissioned in stages beginning in late 2016
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ