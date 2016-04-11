April 11 Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone secures 8MW of orders for multiple projects in Indonesia and Malaysia

* Received multiple orders totaling eight c1000 signature series microturbines for projects in Indonesia and Malaysia

* Sites are expected to be commissioned in stages beginning in late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)