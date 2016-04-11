BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
April 11 Fedex Corp
* On April 11, 2016, FedEx corporation issued EUR 500 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate notes due 2019
* Issued EUR 500 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.500 pct notes due 2020 - sec filing
* Issued EUR 750 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.000 pct notes due 2023
* Issued EUR 1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.625 pct notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/22ooUqs ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ