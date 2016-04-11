UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
April 11 Vapor Corp
* Vapor Corp says Series A warrant standstill agreements have been amended and restated to permit exercise of additional Series A warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.