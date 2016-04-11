(Refiles to fix spelling of "sells" in the headline.)

April 11 Euroinvestor.com A/S :

* FREO Investments Ltd has sold nominal value of 2,818,019 Danish crowns ($431,980) of shares of 1 crown in EuroInvestor.com A/S, corresponding to 13.91 pct of share capital

* Freo Investments sold all its shares in EuroInvestor.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5235 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)