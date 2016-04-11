UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
April 11 (Reuters) -
* Ferrari CEO Felisa said to plan retirement when new board named- Bloomberg,citing sources
* Ferrari CEO Felisa plans to remain a board member and also keep another role at Ferrari -Bloomberg,citing sourcesSource (bloom.bg/1YpnwCV)Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.