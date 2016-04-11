UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 Cashbuild Ltd
* Revenue for company was up by 11% on Q3 from prior financial year
* Revenue from existing stores increased by 8% for the quarter
* Trading conditions were satisfactory with easter in latter part of Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.