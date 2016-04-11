April 11 Fonciere Des Regions SA :

* Caisse des Dépôts and Foncière des Régions sign partnership to launch Foncière Développement Tourisme

* Agreement signed on 6 April to launch Foncière Développement Tourisme during Q2 2016

* Initial capital of 100 million euros ($114.39 million) shared equally between Caisse des Dépôts and Foncière des Régions

* Foncière Développement Tourisme will open up the capital to other investors, with the aim of rising 500 million euros

* Foncière Développement Tourisme aims to increase tourist accommodation capacity in France

Source text: bit.ly/20v3yIz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8742 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)