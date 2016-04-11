BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
April 11 American Airlines Group Inc
* Mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 3 percent to 5 percent in 2016
* 2016 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 2.5 percent versus. 2015 - sec filing
* Full year domestic capacity is expected to be up approximately 2.5 percent year-over-year
* International capacity is expected to be up approximately 2.5 percent in 2016 versus. 2015
* In 2016, company expects to take delivery of 55 mainline aircraft
* In 2016, company expects to add 49 regional aircraft
* As of march 31, 2016, company had approximately $853 million of share repurchase authorizations remaining through end of 2016
* American Airlines Group Inc sees FY capital expenditures of $1.2 billion Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Xqz3l6 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ