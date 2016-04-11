BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
April 11 AdvancePierre Foods Inc
* Files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Barclays, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are underwriters to ipo
* AdvancePierre Foods Holdings says after completion of offering, Oaktree Capital Management to continue to own majority of voting power
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ