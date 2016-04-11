BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
April 11 Chemours Co
* Chemours Titanium Technologies announces global price increase
* On May 1, 2016 or as contracts allow, a net price increase of $150 per tonne or local currency equivalent wll apply for all ti-pure titanium dioxide grades Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ