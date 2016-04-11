BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
April 11 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc
* Odyssey Marine Exploration responds to decision on "Don Diego" project
* Was informed that decision by Mexico regarding "Don Diego" project resulted in denial of application for environmental license
* Mexican unit is currently evaluating all options with legal team
* Unit evaluating options to determine which avenue has highest probability of ensuring approval for project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ