UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
April 11 Potash Ridge Corp
* Potash Ridge increases placement to $1.5 million
* Says issuance has been increased by an additional $500,000 to accommodate demand from investors
* Proceeds from private placement will be used to advance company's wholly-owned Valleyfield Fertilizer And Blawn Mountain Projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.