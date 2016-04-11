UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
April 11 Amyris Inc
* Amyris creates program to reduce the cost and increase access to leading malaria treatment
* Announced signing of a stock purchase agreement for a $5-million equity investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
* Investment is to fund a program to further reduce cost of one of world's leading malaria treatments
* Program will focus on continued production of high-quality and secure supplies of Artemisinic Acid and Amorphadiene
* Says Gates Foundation agreed to purchase approximately $5 million of Amyris common stock at $1.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.