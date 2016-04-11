BRIEF-S&P says California's $1. 25 bln GO bonds assigned 'AA-' rating
* S&P says California's $1. 25 billion go bonds assigned 'AA-' rating
April 11 S&P:
* Rhode Island 2016A-C general obligation bonds rated 'AA', other ratings affirmed; outlook stable Source text - bit.ly/1TMuzWV
* S&P says California's $1. 25 billion go bonds assigned 'AA-' rating
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.