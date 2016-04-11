April 11 Lancaster Colony Corp:

* On April 8, entered into an agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. to terminate existing $120 million credit agreement - SEC filing

* On April 8, 2016, entered into a new $150 million credit agreement

* New credit agreement has potential to expand credit availability to $225 million based on consent of issuing banks