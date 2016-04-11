April 11 Newcastle Gold Ltd
* Newcastle and Franco-Nevada have agreed to create, in
return for a cash payment of approximately $2.2 million, a new
2.65% royalty
* New royalty will override five separate pre-existing
royalties held by Franco-Nevada that cover most of Castle
Mountain gold project
* In addition to royalty purchase, Franco-Nevada will
subscribe for 3.6 million subscription receipts of Newcastle at
$0.32 per receipt
* New 2.65% royalty covering all of Newcastle's Castle
Mountain gold project claims, located in California
