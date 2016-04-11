BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
April 11 Servicenow Inc
* Wellington Management Group LLP reports 10.54 percent passive stake in ServiceNow Inc as of March 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/20vswYj Further company coverage:
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.