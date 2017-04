April 11 Midland States Bank -

* Files for ipo of up to $120.0 million - sec filing

* Applied to list common stock on the nasdaq global select market under the symbol "msbi"

* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee

* Sandler O'Neill + partners lp, keefe bruyette & woods, d. a. Davidson & co stephens inc are underwriting the ipo