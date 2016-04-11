April 11 S&P:

* Micron technology inc. 'bb' rating outlook revised to negative; new secured debt rated 'bbb-'

* Revising the recovery ratings on micron's existing unsecured notes to '4' from '3' as result of the additional secured debt

* On Micron Technology - Negative outlook reflects expectation of ongoing challenging memory market conditions Source text (bit.ly/23yf0F1)