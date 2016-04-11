METALS-Copper hits 1-week low, zinc plumbs new 3-month trough
LONDON, April 11 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as the world's top two copper mines continue to recover from recent disruptions, while zinc plumbed a new three-month trough.
April 11 S&P:
* Micron technology inc. 'bb' rating outlook revised to negative; new secured debt rated 'bbb-'
* Revising the recovery ratings on micron's existing unsecured notes to '4' from '3' as result of the additional secured debt
* On Micron Technology - Negative outlook reflects expectation of ongoing challenging memory market conditions Source text (bit.ly/23yf0F1)
LONDON, April 11 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as the world's top two copper mines continue to recover from recent disruptions, while zinc plumbed a new three-month trough.
* Hebron Technology announces second half and full year 2016 financial results