BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
April 11 National Commerce Corp :
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/1RPTMi0 Further company coverage:
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.