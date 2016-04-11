April 11 Intellia Therapeutics Inc

* Credit Suisse, Jefferies, Leerink Partners, and Wedbush Pacgrow are underwriters to IPO

* Files For IPO of up to $120 mln- SEC filing

* Intellia therapeutics inc says it has applied to list its common stock on nasdaq under the symbol "NTLA"