* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
April 11 Delek Logistics Partners Lp "
Goldman Sachs Asset Management reports 4.7 percent passive stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP as of March 31, 2016 versus 10.1 percent as of December 31, 2015
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.