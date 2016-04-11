BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
April 11 Salesforce.Com Inc :
* Says CEO Marc Benioff FY 2016 total compensation $33.4 million versus $39.9 million in FY 2015
* CFO Mark Hawkins FY 2016 total compensation of $7.7 million versus $9.9 million in FY 2015 Source text (1.usa.gov/1ViJ5Hd) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.