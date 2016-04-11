BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
April 11 (Reuters) -
* Ameriquest Inc files amended IPO Filing - SEC filing
* Ameriquest Inc sees IPO size of up to $75 million versus previously expected about $92 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1oRZsMS (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.