UPDATE 1-Proxy adviser ISS fuels Credit Suisse manager pay revolt
* Raises chances shareholders block bonuses in AGM binding vote
April 11 Eurazeo :
* Eurazeo invests in Novacap, a global pharmaceutical and chemicals company
* By investing 160 million euros ($182.74 million) in equity, Eurazeo will become the majority shareholder with 67 pct of the capital
* Pending the approval of the regulatory authorities, the transaction should be completed by the summer Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8756 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Raises chances shareholders block bonuses in AGM binding vote
* Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 earnings