BRIEF-Vestel Elektronik proposes no dividend for 2016
April 11 Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
April 11 Infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft :
* FY revenue 19.4 million euros ($22.15 million)(year ago: 20.6 million euros)
* FY net loss of 0.3 million euros versus profit 0.4 million euros year ago
* Sees for FY 2016 positive earnings development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Instagram says launching new Direct to make it easy to turn conversations into a visual conversation with photos and videos