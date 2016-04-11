CORRECTED-Daily FX volumes rise 6.7 percent in March, CLS says
LONDON, April 11 Average daily traded volume in the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.
April 11 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :
* Says it has acquired mortgage loans of Dunas Hotels & Resort, within its plan to buy a total of 1,183 rooms in 4 hotels on Gran Canaria, with a total investment of 75 million euros ($85.6 million)
* Buys through its unit Hispania Real SOCIMI SAU a residential complex in Madrid for 16 million euros
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.