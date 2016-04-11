Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 11 Tessi SA :
* FY current operating income 41.9 million euros ($47.8 million) versus 33.5 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated net income group share 23.0 million euros versus 18.3 million euros year ago
* Proposes fy dividend of eur 2 Source text: bit.ly/25UYtx3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8766 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order