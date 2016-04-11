FOREX-Dollar falls as investors seek safe-haven yen amid geopolitical risk
* French presidential election also weighs (Updates to U.S. market open, changes dateline; previous LONDON)
April 11 Pg&E Corp
* Chief executive officer Anthony F. Earley total 2015 compensation $12.2 million versus $11.6 million in 2014
* CFO Kent M. Harvey's 2015 total compensation was $3.7 million versus $5 million in 2014 - sec filing Source (bit.ly/1SJMAjN) Further company coverage:
* French presidential election also weighs (Updates to U.S. market open, changes dateline; previous LONDON)
* Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp units open at $10.10 in debut, above IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage: