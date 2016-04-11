April 11 (Reuters) -

* Invesco Ltd reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Devry Education Group Inc as of March 31,2016 Vs 14.1 Pct as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1S5ByYE Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)