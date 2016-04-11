Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 11 (Reuters) -
* Universal Music Group appoints Ty Roberts Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Source text: (bit.ly/23yowrL) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order