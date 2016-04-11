FOREX-Dollar falls as investors seek safe-haven yen amid geopolitical risk
* French presidential election also weighs (Updates to U.S. market open, changes dateline; previous LONDON)
April 11 National Oilwell Varco Inc :
* CEO Clay C. Williams 2015 total compensation of $8 million versus $10.9 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1qKDMUB) Further company coverage:
* French presidential election also weighs (Updates to U.S. market open, changes dateline; previous LONDON)
* Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp units open at $10.10 in debut, above IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage: