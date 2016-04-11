BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
April 11 Henry Schein Inc :
* CEO Stanley Bergman's FY 2015 total compensation was $8 million versus $6.9 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/1WohR1p Further company coverage:
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.