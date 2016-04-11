April 11 Alcoa Inc :

* Q1 net income of $16 million, or $0.00 per share

* In 2016, Alcoa projects an approximately 1.1 million metric ton global aluminum deficit

* Alcoa says excluding special items, net income of $108 million, or $0.07 per share in Q1

* Says Q1 revenue of $4.9 billion, down 15 percent year-over-year

* Projects a global alumina deficit of 1.4 million metric tons. In 2016

* In automotive, continues to forecast global automotive production growth of 1 to 4 percent in 2016

* In aerospace, Alcoa is projecting 6 to 8 percent global aerospace sales growth in 2016

* Is on track to complete its separation in the second half of 2016.

* Says in the heavy duty truck and trailer end market, Alcoa projects a global production of negative 4 percent to flat in 2016

* Alcoa says Q1 alumina production of 3,330 kmt versus 3,933 kmt in Q1 2015

* Engineered products and solutions business reduced workforce by 600 positions in Q1 and plans a further reduction of 400 positions

* Additionally, given the current market environment, it is evaluating another reduction of up to 1,000 positions in its eps business

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $5.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alcoa says inventories of $3,549 million at March 31, 2016 versus $3,442 million at Dec 31, 2015