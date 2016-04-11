BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
April 11 Allstate Corp :
* CFO Steven E. Shebik 2015 total compensation was $4.1 million versus $4.2 million in 2014 - SEC FILING
* says CEO Thomas J. WilsOn's total compensation for FY 2015 was $13.9 million versus $15.6 million in FY 2014
* President Matthew E. Winter's 2015 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.1 million in 2014 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1N54iBW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.