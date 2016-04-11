BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
April 11 Matrix Service Co
* Victory Capital Management Inc. reports 2.08 percent passive stake on Matrix Service Co as of March 31, 2016 versus 8.28 percent as of Decemeber 31, 2015 Source - 1.usa.gov/1UWQ7kQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.